29 August 2025 Build 19781628 Edited 29 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Today’s maintenance is a short temporary maintenance.

However, there are a few changes we’d like to inform you about:

1. Language Addition

Indonesian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French have been added.

Translations may not be perfect. If you find strange parts, please let us know so we can fix them.

The translator function is not included in this update.

2. Crystal of Passion

The Crystal of Passion has been changed to a non-tradable item!

This item was originally designed to be non-tradable, but it was mistakenly left out in the previous update.

Also, the number of Crystals of Passion obtainable during Fever Time has been increased.

3. Fishing “Empty Catch” Bug Fix

Freshwater crayfish, mandarin fish, lamprey, sturgeon, pufferfish, koi, eel, carp, etc.

We discovered that the values for the “cannot be caught” state were not set correctly, and have fixed this.

The chances of getting “nothing bites” have been reduced.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

