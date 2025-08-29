 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781619 Edited 29 August 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cepheus Protocol HQ - #62

https://youtu.be/lNcaOMyr4Z0

📜 Patch Notes

Patch Notes 1.3.4.11 Legacy

  • Vehicle turret reloading no longer visually bugs out its mesh

  • Fixed a bug where the barracks and CERC tent rally point wouldn't work

  • Fixed a bug where landing units would favor one side of the structure or just land all inside of each other

    Triage work continues and i have about 6-7 more bugs to hunt down and solve before legacy halts on all updates so i can go back to helping on the rebuild!

Rebuild Progress

We are currently in phase 2 of the rebuild and will be showing off progress on the helicopter AI/Garrisoning and if we hit it by then Weapons at the next CERC-HQ this Saturday at 3 PM EST.

Cepheus Protocol Roadmap

We’re thrilled to share our vision for the future of Cepheus Protocol! With your continued support, we’re working tirelessly to refine the game and introduce exciting new features that elevate the experience.

🚧 What’s in Active Development?

  • Experimental SP/Co-op Horde Mode — Now live via the cerc-hq-public branch (up to 16 players in hybrid RTS/TPS).

  • Main Menu/Options Screens to conclude Phase 1.

  • Tracking down Desyncs, bugs & crashes!

🧠 What's Coming Next?

  • Finalize and polish Phase 1 We are currently a few days out from this

  • Launch Phase 2: Pandemic + Custom Game Options

  • Prepare Phase 3: Vehicles + Doctrines

💬 Want to See the Full Timeline?

Check our stickied Roadmap post on the Steam forums

💡How You Can Help

  • Play the CERC-HQ-Public build under the beta opt-in tab

  • Report bugs, give feedback

  • Join our Discord to engage with the team and community

Thank you for continuing to support the game — this is just the beginning. 🛠️

Join the Discussion!

Head over to our Discord Server or Steam Discussions to connect with other players and the development team. Together, we’re building something truly special. Thank you for being part of this journey with us!

Here's the last playthrough we did with our community — check it out here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgpSo50DeUo&t=3215s

