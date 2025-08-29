Resolved a client crash issue that occurred during combat.

This was an issue caused by two level 2 Guardians attempting to grant shields to each other with a passive skill, resulting in an infinite loop.

Resolved an issue where some items were being used infinitely without being consumed.



Changed speed-up combat to be unlocked from the start.

Slot-related improvements have been made to the Inventory and Storage screens.

Guidance text has been added to some screens where right-click operations are possible.

Some passive skills and perks of certain classes have been changed, and an issue where the passive skills of the Spellblade and Druid were not working has been fixed.

Passive Skill 1 of the Destroyer class has been changed to be more in line with the Berserker concept.

All units' base health has been slightly reduced.

The effects of Transcendence of Potential (Elixir) and Perk Reconstruction have been enhanced.

Quest rewards and structure in the early game have been changed.

An issue has been fixed where some keywords that should not have been translated in French localization data were translated, causing tooltips and UI to not display correctly.

For your reference, version 0.0.4 was an update to the Chinese localization data.



Hello, this is the developer.



We sincerely apologize for the critical bugs that occurred after some game progression, which prevented combat from proceeding. We will check things more thoroughly.

Since the early-game churn rate is currently high, we have implemented an update aimed at helping players grow and progress quickly in the early stages, and we plan to work on adding new content starting next week.

Although we are still lacking in many ways, we will continue to create a fun and great game with consistent, satisfying updates.



Thank you for playing our game.