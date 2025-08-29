 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781468 Edited 29 August 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The New Game+ Update is now the default version and will be delivered to all players!

In New Game+, you'll be able to continue playing on a character that's seen the game's true ending, with many gameplay shenanigans introduced!

The update also introduces "Custom Game", which will also unlock after beating the true ending. This allows you to start a brand new character with various changes to the gameplay. You can make things easier, or you can make things harder - or both!

We'll be keeping an eye on things to see if the increased user count will encounter some issue that slipped through the Frontline testing! It will be available on GOG and Humble later today, or tomorrow at the latest.

For more patch notes and more information, please check the Frontline post below!


https://steamcommunity.com/games/269770/announcements/detail/530975850133193338

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 269771
  • Loading history…
