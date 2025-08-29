The New Game+ Update is now the default version and will be delivered to all players!

In New Game+, you'll be able to continue playing on a character that's seen the game's true ending, with many gameplay shenanigans introduced!

The update also introduces "Custom Game", which will also unlock after beating the true ending. This allows you to start a brand new character with various changes to the gameplay. You can make things easier, or you can make things harder - or both!

We'll be keeping an eye on things to see if the increased user count will encounter some issue that slipped through the Frontline testing! It will be available on GOG and Humble later today, or tomorrow at the latest.

For more patch notes and more information, please check the Frontline post below!



