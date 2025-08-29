0.93.14 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:



BUG Fixes:

- Fixed abnormal resource quantities in river valleys and wetlands (requires sleeping after update to refresh)

- Fixed the issue where right-clicking the quick item bar could not use items properly

- Fixed the issue where Kenenimuu might float in the air during dialogue

- Fixed the issue where Kenenimuu might walk off the screen during dialogue in a yurt

- Fixed the issue where excess seed specimen could not be sold or discarded

- Fixed the issue where some in-game prompts were not adapted to the current resolution

- Fixed the abnormal performance issue when demolishing a building with a plugin-equipped fish tank placed inside

- Fixed the issue where there was a chance of abnormal tool animations when exiting construction mode

- Fixed the issue of street lamps clipping through structures in town ruins

Gameplay Adjustments:

- Consumable items such as seeds, food, and recipes now uniformly support use with the item key or quick use key (some items require confirmation before usage)

- Adjusted the display order of items in the item catalog

Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net. Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

Follow us on Social Media & Community:

Discord

Twitter

Instagram

Subreddit