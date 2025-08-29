 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781380 Edited 29 August 2025 – 06:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Adventurers.

We’d like to inform you of the latest changes applied in this update.

IRONMACE

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the Arena matchmaking.

  • Fixed an issue with the Wraith's dash attack.

