Relatively small tuning update, mostly aimed at lifesteal, shieldsteal, and some late-game challenges.



Lifesteal and Shieldsteal adjustments

Lifesteal and shieldsteal can let you stay alive longer without using items, but in certain builds they could lead to near invincibility. A lockout was introduced in order to reduce their effectiveness in extreme situations, but this patch instead adds a soft limitation in the form of a small reduction when particles are triggered in rapid succession. It's more intuitive and shouldn't make a difference in most scenarios. This is being done with the intent of potentially introducing more chips in a future update.

-Lifesteal and Shieldsteal no longer have a lockout window, introduced in a previous patch, where they can't be triggered again for 15 frames.

-Triggering multiple instances of lifesteal or shieldsteal at once will consolodate the particles into a single particle.

-Lifesteal and Shieldsteal now have a "soft" cap, where the effect is decreased slightly and then increases back to full. Under normal circumstances this shouldn't be enough to make a signficant difference, but it acts as a soft limitation to prevent mass and instant healing when you deal a lot of damage very quickly.



Chip Adjustments

-Storm Voltage: 50% increase in damage->30% increase. It was a lot.

-Some descriptions have been adjusted.



Difficulty Tuning

-Combat Training Facility challenge in the Dreadnaut has been adjusted slightly, now is slightly slower at lower intensities and speeds up at higher ones. Spawns have been reduced at lower intensities.

-Trial of Endurance has been adjusted at higher intensities. It will now add more variation in bullet speeds, and even direction at maximum.



-Various visual fixes and other adjustments.