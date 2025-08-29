(New): Added Advanced Incubation Chamber
(New): Added Automated Cooking Station
(New): Added a game setting for the number of bullets present
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where the Chapter 3 BOSS gets stuck in an invincible state
Update patch:1.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
