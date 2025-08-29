Fellow Necromancers,

Just a quick update today to fix a couple of bugs! There will be a balance-patch sometime late tomorrow + the results of our recent poll! If you haven't already told us your opinion on whether the main game mode should be 5 nights or 7, please have your say!

Bug Fixes:

Succumb was counting total Cursed on all Enemies instead of target Enemy.

Salvation was removing Cursed for Move purposes, but the Cursed was still triggering when the Enemy dealt Damage. Also added a total to show how much AP you'll gain when using it.

Specific Move Tomes (those that can only be learned by a specific Monster) were acting a little strange, where the same Monster was repeatedly getting Move Tomes rather than it being totally random. The code handling this section has been rewritten and should be working properly now!

A massive thank you to Ljtaw for submitting these bugs! Please consider checking out their YouTube Channel if you haven't already - they have a couple NFAW vids up, plus some other cool stuff :)

See you all tomorrow!