🛠️ Bugfix

- Fixed the clickable surface of the job cancel button in the mine. It was exhibiting strange behavior 👀

- Switching a zombie from one activity to another without canceling the previous one would cause the zombie to freeze in place. This is no longer the case ✅



⚙️ Changes

- The camera is now free again in the build menu (the freeze was unintentional).

- All zombie job description texts (action menu + hover) have been reworked to be grammatically correct ✍️

- The black background behind the hover text now adapts to the size of the displayed text.



✨ Additions

- Translation of the pause menu

- Translation of the Roche and Cactus mega-events

- Translation of the zombie action menu and their job hover

- Translation of the hospital menu 🏥

