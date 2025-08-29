 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19781120 Edited 29 August 2025 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix
- Fixed the clickable surface of the job cancel button in the mine. It was exhibiting strange behavior 👀
- Switching a zombie from one activity to another without canceling the previous one would cause the zombie to freeze in place. This is no longer the case ✅

⚙️ Changes
- The camera is now free again in the build menu (the freeze was unintentional).
- All zombie job description texts (action menu + hover) have been reworked to be grammatically correct ✍️
- The black background behind the hover text now adapts to the size of the displayed text.

✨ Additions
- Translation of the pause menu
- Translation of the Roche and Cactus mega-events
- Translation of the zombie action menu and their job hover
- Translation of the hospital menu 🏥

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link