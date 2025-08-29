🛠️ Bugfix
- Fixed the clickable surface of the job cancel button in the mine. It was exhibiting strange behavior 👀
- Switching a zombie from one activity to another without canceling the previous one would cause the zombie to freeze in place. This is no longer the case ✅
⚙️ Changes
- The camera is now free again in the build menu (the freeze was unintentional).
- All zombie job description texts (action menu + hover) have been reworked to be grammatically correct ✍️
- The black background behind the hover text now adapts to the size of the displayed text.
✨ Additions
- Translation of the pause menu
- Translation of the Roche and Cactus mega-events
- Translation of the zombie action menu and their job hover
- Translation of the hospital menu 🏥
Bêta Version [0.0.24]
