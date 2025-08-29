Hello, Human God!

We’d like to inform you that a bundle patch was released on 8/29 (Fri).

By updating the game, you will be able to download the bundle patch, which includes the following fixes:

Fixed an issue where the graphic beautify function did not work under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some battle backgrounds were displayed as black.

Fixed an issue where certain characters would appear black when receiving a stealth effect.

Default graphic options have been adjusted.

Fixed an issue where the image quality of certain UI elements was degraded.

Fixed an issue where character models could not be rotated in the shop and character status screen.

Since this is a bundle patch, no separate maintenance will be conducted.

Thank you!