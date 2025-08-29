 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19781117 Edited 29 August 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Human God!

We’d like to inform you that a bundle patch was released on 8/29 (Fri).

By updating the game, you will be able to download the bundle patch, which includes the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the graphic beautify function did not work under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where some battle backgrounds were displayed as black.

  • Fixed an issue where certain characters would appear black when receiving a stealth effect.

  • Default graphic options have been adjusted.

  • Fixed an issue where the image quality of certain UI elements was degraded.

  • Fixed an issue where character models could not be rotated in the shop and character status screen.

Since this is a bundle patch, no separate maintenance will be conducted.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3279781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link