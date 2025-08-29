Patch Notes
Hello Pilots—thank you for supporting Blind Simulator.
This is a lightweight update focused on gameplay logic stability and rendering optimizations.
Gameplay Logic Stability
Hardened edge-case handling for mini-game score/time aggregation, and made platform-specific branches more robust.
Rendering Optimizations
Replaced textures/materials on certain objects that didn’t respond to specific sonar events, improving visibility and visual consistency.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Shop BGM could continue after quest success/failure in the Store stage.
Tuned collision SFX triggers and levels for several store items.
We’ll keep improving with your feedback. Thank you!
— The Pathfinder Dev Team
