 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19781081 Edited 29 August 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Hello Pilots—thank you for supporting Blind Simulator.

This is a lightweight update focused on gameplay logic stability and rendering optimizations.

Gameplay Logic Stability

  • Hardened edge-case handling for mini-game score/time aggregation, and made platform-specific branches more robust.

Rendering Optimizations

  • Replaced textures/materials on certain objects that didn’t respond to specific sonar events, improving visibility and visual consistency.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Shop BGM could continue after quest success/failure in the Store stage.

  • Tuned collision SFX triggers and levels for several store items.

We’ll keep improving with your feedback. Thank you!

The Pathfinder Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3813131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link