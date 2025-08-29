Patch Notes

Hello Pilots—thank you for supporting Blind Simulator.

This is a lightweight update focused on gameplay logic stability and rendering optimizations.

Gameplay Logic Stability

Hardened edge-case handling for mini-game score/time aggregation, and made platform-specific branches more robust.

Rendering Optimizations

Replaced textures/materials on certain objects that didn’t respond to specific sonar events, improving visibility and visual consistency.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Shop BGM could continue after quest success/failure in the Store stage.

Tuned collision SFX triggers and levels for several store items.

We’ll keep improving with your feedback. Thank you!

— The Pathfinder Dev Team