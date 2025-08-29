 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781060 Edited 29 August 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MONSTER WAR v0.7.10:

  • Added bestiary: a book with information about monsters, their places of occurrence and the rewards they receive.

  • Fixed an issue with creating equipment in Smithy.

  • Changed critical hits and overkilling damage system.

  • Changed critical hit damage number style.

  • Added a few useful Quality-of-Life shortcuts.

  • Some changes for UIs and menus.

  • Fixed an issue with the display of Temper Templates in the inventory.

  • Added 3 new soundtracks.

  • Added a confirmation window when deconstructing and/or burning equipment items through inventory menu.

  • Added a new menu for contacting technical support.

  • Glithes and bugs fixes.

Special thanks to Fujiniko for reporting a lot of bugs and glitches.

