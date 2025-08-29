MONSTER WAR v0.7.10:
Added bestiary: a book with information about monsters, their places of occurrence and the rewards they receive.
Fixed an issue with creating equipment in Smithy.
Changed critical hits and overkilling damage system.
Changed critical hit damage number style.
Added a few useful Quality-of-Life shortcuts.
Some changes for UIs and menus.
Fixed an issue with the display of Temper Templates in the inventory.
Added 3 new soundtracks.
Added a confirmation window when deconstructing and/or burning equipment items through inventory menu.
Added a new menu for contacting technical support.
Glithes and bugs fixes.
Special thanks to Fujiniko for reporting a lot of bugs and glitches.
Changed files in this update