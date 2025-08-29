Hello everyone!

We’re excited to share that several highly requested features—Tray, Notes, To-Do, Timer, and more—have been completed and are now available in this update.

Major Updates

1. Tray Feature

Option to hide the game from the taskbar and show it in the system tray.

Clicking the tray icon opens a context menu with various controls.

Added the ability to hide the mini widget via the tray menu.

2. Notes / To-Do Improvements

Notes: Redesigned with a window-style interface.

To-Do: Multiple To-Do group windows can now be created.

Added a UI to view all Notes/To-Do groups at once.

Notes/To-Do group window titles can be renamed with custom text.

3. Timer Improvements

Three timer modes are now available: Session Timer, Countdown Timer, Stopwatch.

Added a compact/minimized UI option for the timer.

Session Timer can now be set to repeat indefinitely.

Other Improvements & Bug Fixes

Added an option in Settings to start the game in Mini Mode .

Improved floating UI behavior (Notes, To-Do, Timer, YouTube Browser): the selected window will now always appear on top when overlapping.

Optimized memory usage when repeatedly creating and deleting Notes/To-Do windows.

Fixed an issue where the Timer UI icon was displaying the wrong image.

Fixed the reversed scrolling behavior in the Album and Closet UI tabs.

Fixed an issue where the text caret (blinking cursor) in Notes sometimes disappeared.

Fixed a bug where the Always on Top setting for Mini Mode did not save properly and required being clicked twice.

We are continuing development according to the Phase 2 Update Plan announced earlier.

As always, we’ll do our best to incorporate your valuable feedback into future updates.

Thank you for your continued support!