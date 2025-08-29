 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781044 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update improves stability for players using AMD RX 7900 and RX 7600 graphics cards. Some users with these GPUs were experiencing crashes, and this patch should resolve those issues.

