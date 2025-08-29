Hello everyone!First of all, thank you so much for playing my game.I’d like to share some important updates with you today.🆕 UI OverhaulI’ve completely redesigned the game’s UI (User Interface).The current version is temporary and will continue to be refined.Since the full redesign will take time, this version will be used for now.📒 Development Log & READMEI’ve prepared a README and development log that summarize the game’s progress and upcoming plans.You can now check the overall direction of the project, completed features, ongoing tasks, and future content at a glance.🔗 GitHub RepositoryFor more detailed development logs and update history, you can visit my GitHub page:🙏 Thank YouI truly appreciate everyone who has installed the game, shared feedback, and reported bugs.Your support is what keeps this project moving forward.I’ll continue to improve and update the game step by step.Have a wonderful day, and enjoy your journey in Shards of the Library!