 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19781016 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

First of all, thank you so much for playing my game.
I’d like to share some important updates with you today.

🆕 UI Overhaul

I’ve completely redesigned the game’s UI (User Interface).

The current version is temporary and will continue to be refined.

Since the full redesign will take time, this version will be used for now.

📒 Development Log & README

I’ve prepared a README and development log that summarize the game’s progress and upcoming plans.
You can now check the overall direction of the project, completed features, ongoing tasks, and future content at a glance.

🔗 GitHub Repository

For more detailed development logs and update history, you can visit my GitHub page:

👉 GitHub – Shards of the Library

🙏 Thank You

I truly appreciate everyone who has installed the game, shared feedback, and reported bugs.
Your support is what keeps this project moving forward.

I’ll continue to improve and update the game step by step.
Have a wonderful day, and enjoy your journey in Shards of the Library!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3702321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link