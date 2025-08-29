 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780979
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Update slide velocity drop off
  • Update drill attack velocity
  • Fix axe kick special combo spam bug
  • Projectiles now collide with ground and walls
  • Projectiles render behind top foreground
  • minor adjustments to enemy health
  • minor adjustment to stun threshold on bandit enemy
  • add input buffer for special air attacks

Changed files in this update

Depot 3947561
