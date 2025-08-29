- Update slide velocity drop off
- Update drill attack velocity
- Fix axe kick special combo spam bug
- Projectiles now collide with ground and walls
- Projectiles render behind top foreground
- minor adjustments to enemy health
- minor adjustment to stun threshold on bandit enemy
- add input buffer for special air attacks
Path Notes August 29 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update