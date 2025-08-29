 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780975
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Stalker getting stuck in walls, which the previous patch failed to completely fix.
- Fixed the explosion that comes from interrupting a Stalker's attack not dealing knockback force against affected enemies.
- Corpses now might try to show up from an alternative direction when left alone for too long.
- Fixed a crash that occurs when a Butcher dies while having no weapon at hand.
- Fixed round 2 being able to start without objectives.
- Disabled Blood Box's area visualizer's ability to cast shadows.
- Allowed a longer period of idling time between enemy spawn attempts.

