- Added the ability to search and add friends
- Added the ability to visit and assist friend outposts
- Extensive backend infrastructure overhaul to reduce lag and improve stability
Bug Fixes
- Fixed layout issues on devices with more square aspect ratios
- Fixed repair buildings showing Z’s when it was empty
- Fixed misc typos in mission dialogs
- Hid certain units from the vehicle factory to reduce confusion over Madrona Points
- Fixed the prereq window scroll not working on mobile
- Fixed an issue when clicking on the satellite tower decoration
- Fixed issue with prestige not appearing as a resource cost in menus. Note, any items purchased that should’ve cost prestige have been removed, and the non-prestige costs refunded
- Don’t show buildings or units that have been hidden in training/build menus to reduce confusion in the level-up window
- Fixed the unit info button linking to the incorrect unit in the active training panel
- Fixed the attack names missing for the Kraken tentacle
- Fixed ghost unit issues where the client would desync from the server and believe a unit was still alive when the server had already killed it
- Fixed issue where an enemy unit that matched a fielded player unit would count towards the requirement for attacking for maximum SP
- Removed reference to non-existent legendary mammoth pen when viewing war mammoth prereqs
- Reworded population limit prereq message for clarity
Changed files in this update