POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
30 August 2025 Build 19780953 Edited 30 August 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added the ability to search and add friends
  • Added the ability to visit and assist friend outposts
  • Extensive backend infrastructure overhaul to reduce lag and improve stability

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed layout issues on devices with more square aspect ratios
  • Fixed repair buildings showing Z’s when it was empty
  • Fixed misc typos in mission dialogs
  • Hid certain units from the vehicle factory to reduce confusion over Madrona Points
  • Fixed the prereq window scroll not working on mobile
  • Fixed an issue when clicking on the satellite tower decoration
  • Fixed issue with prestige not appearing as a resource cost in menus. Note, any items purchased that should’ve cost prestige have been removed, and the non-prestige costs refunded
  • Don’t show buildings or units that have been hidden in training/build menus to reduce confusion in the level-up window
  • Fixed the unit info button linking to the incorrect unit in the active training panel
  • Fixed the attack names missing for the Kraken tentacle
  • Fixed ghost unit issues where the client would desync from the server and believe a unit was still alive when the server had already killed it
  • Fixed issue where an enemy unit that matched a fielded player unit would count towards the requirement for attacking for maximum SP
  • Removed reference to non-existent legendary mammoth pen when viewing war mammoth prereqs
  • Reworded population limit prereq message for clarity

