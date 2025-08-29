- Fixed an issue where the client would crash when you moved a building
- Fixed an issue where power lines wouldn't redraw under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where orphan buildings would end up in an error state
- Improved progressive building upgrade rendering
- Fixed a bug where warehouse inventory would be counted twice when calculating net worth
- Fixed a bug where having a manager in an HR slot would cause the player simulation to not load on the client
- Adjusted price action response behavior sensitivity and range
- Made it harder to bamboozle the market money men with promises of ammonium nitrate that don't exist
Update notes for 8/29/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
