29 August 2025 Build 19780844 Edited 29 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the client would crash when you moved a building
  • Fixed an issue where power lines wouldn't redraw under certain circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where orphan buildings would end up in an error state
  • Improved progressive building upgrade rendering
  • Fixed a bug where warehouse inventory would be counted twice when calculating net worth
  • Fixed a bug where having a manager in an HR slot would cause the player simulation to not load on the client
  • Adjusted price action response behavior sensitivity and range
  • Made it harder to bamboozle the market money men with promises of ammonium nitrate that don't exist

