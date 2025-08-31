 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19780764 Edited 31 August 2025 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We had a couple of gnarly bugs which should now be fixed! Thanks for your patience.

_____

Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.6.1

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with loading saves where players would get stuck at the shelter screen unable to move and with no UI.

  • Fixed an issue where the game froze when players interacted with certain loot points.

  • Fixed missing translations with Barb and Miguel's recruitment UI.

  • Fixed an issue where the rifle's aiming camera would persist despite unequipping it.

Don't forget to join us in the Discord!

https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx

Harriet &

the Into the Dead team


