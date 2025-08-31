We had a couple of gnarly bugs which should now be fixed! Thanks for your patience.

Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.6.1

Fixes

Fixed an issue with loading saves where players would get stuck at the shelter screen unable to move and with no UI.

Fixed an issue where the game froze when players interacted with certain loot points.

Fixed missing translations with Barb and Miguel's recruitment UI.

Fixed an issue where the rifle's aiming camera would persist despite unequipping it.

Harriet &

the Into the Dead team



