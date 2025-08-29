 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780722 Edited 29 August 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Stopped settings menu being able to open while showing special tutorial tips
  • Animated weapon selection screen opening
  • Added tooltip for enemy health
  • Map screen, stopped triggering exit if you mouse click without hovering the ship

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 3747491
  • Loading history…
