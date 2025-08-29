 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780666 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added pause when photo frame falling
- Added mission text when coming home in day 1
- Moved microwave position
- Hid outline of some objects
- Fix counter on pills
- Added logic to disable door interaction
- Updated Michael's door logic in the ending
- Fixed bug cannot close eyes when ghost appear
- Decreased delay rate when mom blocking the road
- Fixed can combine item when there's nothing on hold


We are always open for feedback :)
If you encounter any issues, don't hesitate to reach us out!

