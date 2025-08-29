- Added pause when photo frame falling
- Added mission text when coming home in day 1
- Moved microwave position
- Hid outline of some objects
- Fix counter on pills
- Added logic to disable door interaction
- Updated Michael's door logic in the ending
- Fixed bug cannot close eyes when ghost appear
- Decreased delay rate when mom blocking the road
- Fixed can combine item when there's nothing on hold
PATCH NOTES v1.2.3
