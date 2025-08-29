- Added pause when photo frame falling

- Added mission text when coming home in day 1

- Moved microwave position

- Hid outline of some objects

- Fix counter on pills

- Added logic to disable door interaction

- Updated Michael's door logic in the ending

- Fixed bug cannot close eyes when ghost appear

- Decreased delay rate when mom blocking the road

- Fixed can combine item when there's nothing on hold





We are always open for feedback :)

If you encounter any issues, don't hesitate to reach us out!