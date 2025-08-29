New Power Window section, Audio Performance improvements, and a handful of Quality of Life updates and bug fixes.



World Map almost made it this week, but could stand to use a little polish before going live.



Thanks everyone for all of your suggestions and bug reports!

~Cyan



QoL New Power Window section (please give feedback on this!):

* Modally shifts between Life/Fire/Air styles.

* Shows additional stats like maximums or overage percentages.

* Shows more stats about Air and Fire systems specifically for better understanding of what drives power generation.



* If holding an item while a matching corner craft finishes, increment the held item rather than sending the item straight to the player inventory.

* A flavorful Player feedback popup will play when trying to build a structure from an opposing plane.

* Crafting Corner now has reminder for showing Inventory is Full.

* Wavedash and Swiftstone bonuses have a one-tile slush range.



Performance Significant audio rework to further improve performance.

+ Looping sounds no longer use colliders. Instead only structures in the player's chunk or neighboring chunks can play their looping sounds.

+ Looping sounds now have attenuation (only the 5 closest structures playing the same clip will now play, others will blend off or on respectively).

+ Looping audio sources are now pooled.

+ Delay between music tracks now uses real time instead of game time.



Bug Fixes * Better chunk collision handling and loading logic (should stop at least some of the chunks loading slowly/not at all issues).

* Hovered structure can now change even if your mouse coord doesn't. (Fixes multiple rotations in place or pipette after rotation bugs).

* Clear orb progression before loading a new game or returning to the main menu because it can put the portal in a weird state in the tutorial.

* Fixed a bug that could cause weird graphical flicker on belt items.

* Shattered recipes no longer contribute to allow lists for inventories (you can no longer place a Verdant Collector into the input of an Arboretum).

* Mystical Agriculture research no longer has a giant icon in alt mode.

* Fixed a bug that could prevent Entropy from spawning from a new Rift.

* Fixed a bug that would cause unlocked research to not notify Production Structures to start crafting their new recipe.