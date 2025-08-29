World Map almost made it this week, but could stand to use a little polish before going live.
Thanks everyone for all of your suggestions and bug reports!
~Cyan
QoLNew Power Window section (please give feedback on this!):
* Modally shifts between Life/Fire/Air styles.
* Shows additional stats like maximums or overage percentages.
* Shows more stats about Air and Fire systems specifically for better understanding of what drives power generation.
* If holding an item while a matching corner craft finishes, increment the held item rather than sending the item straight to the player inventory.
* A flavorful Player feedback popup will play when trying to build a structure from an opposing plane.
* Crafting Corner now has reminder for showing Inventory is Full.
* Wavedash and Swiftstone bonuses have a one-tile slush range.
PerformanceSignificant audio rework to further improve performance.
+ Looping sounds no longer use colliders. Instead only structures in the player's chunk or neighboring chunks can play their looping sounds.
+ Looping sounds now have attenuation (only the 5 closest structures playing the same clip will now play, others will blend off or on respectively).
+ Looping audio sources are now pooled.
+ Delay between music tracks now uses real time instead of game time.
Bug Fixes* Better chunk collision handling and loading logic (should stop at least some of the chunks loading slowly/not at all issues).
* Hovered structure can now change even if your mouse coord doesn't. (Fixes multiple rotations in place or pipette after rotation bugs).
* Clear orb progression before loading a new game or returning to the main menu because it can put the portal in a weird state in the tutorial.
* Fixed a bug that could cause weird graphical flicker on belt items.
* Shattered recipes no longer contribute to allow lists for inventories (you can no longer place a Verdant Collector into the input of an Arboretum).
* Mystical Agriculture research no longer has a giant icon in alt mode.
* Fixed a bug that could prevent Entropy from spawning from a new Rift.
* Fixed a bug that would cause unlocked research to not notify Production Structures to start crafting their new recipe.
Changed files in this update