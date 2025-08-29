It was difficult to obtain equipment before obtaining the base "U-Star Cafe". Now, several pieces of star iron equipment have been added to the treasure chests throughout "Shadow Forest" and "U-Star Fortress".
The experience assigned after the end of the stronghold defense battle will be increased.
Coffee shop customers have a 25% chance of giving an extra coffee coin when paying.
The recovery dose of HP and MP bottle increased by about 10%.
