29 August 2025 Build 19780587 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It was difficult to obtain equipment before obtaining the base "U-Star Cafe". Now, several pieces of star iron equipment have been added to the treasure chests throughout "Shadow Forest" and "U-Star Fortress".
The experience assigned after the end of the stronghold defense battle will be increased.
Coffee shop customers have a 25% chance of giving an extra coffee coin when paying.
The recovery dose of HP and MP bottle increased by about 10%.

