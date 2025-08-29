Patch Notes:

Fixed bug where you could look around after starting conversations



Fixed bug where falling off the map wouldn’t reset the scene



Fixed bug in the apathy scene where the scene would take much longer to progress than originally intended depending on framerate



Other bug fixes



New Feature:

Two helpful buttons will automatically appear after spending a while in each scene. These buttons allow you to get a hint for completing the scene or just skip the scene altogether if you get stuck or bored or sum.