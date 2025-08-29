Patch Notes:
- Fixed bug where you could look around after starting conversations
- Fixed bug where falling off the map wouldn’t reset the scene
- Fixed bug in the apathy scene where the scene would take much longer to progress than originally intended depending on framerate
- Other bug fixes
New Feature:
Two helpful buttons will automatically appear after spending a while in each scene. These buttons allow you to get a hint for completing the scene or just skip the scene altogether if you get stuck or bored or sum.
Changed files in this update