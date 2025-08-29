 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780551
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed bug where you could look around after starting conversations
  • Fixed bug where falling off the map wouldn’t reset the scene
  • Fixed bug in the apathy scene where the scene would take much longer to progress than originally intended depending on framerate
  • Other bug fixes

New Feature:

Two helpful buttons will automatically appear after spending a while in each scene. These buttons allow you to get a hint for completing the scene or just skip the scene altogether if you get stuck or bored or sum.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3446232
