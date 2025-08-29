Hello everyone!

In this small update, levels, portraits, and the name change are returning.

Pretty small for the size of the update, right? Well, there's more coming, Massive bro.

A rework for one of the levels in the game mode Classic is coming soon.

And a new map for Classic mode.



An issue was also fixed on the Lunari Center map. When starting a new wave, players would arrive from orbit when reviving. The problem is that the stage is closed, so the player would be left out of the map. This no longer happens.



Killstreaks have been disabled on the Lunari Center map, since it is closed and no Killstreaks enter the map.



A small cinematic has been added to the Classic map. This adds a precedent to Pixel Troopers levels, making them more immersive and more engaging.