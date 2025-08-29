 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780444 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Stalkers. This is the Dungeon Stalkers development team.

A short while ago, the following error was fixed through a non-maintenance update.

● Fix details:

○ Fixed an issue where, after claiming the 14th day attendance reward, the attendance board was not reset the next day.

○ For users who have received the 14th day attendance reward, after updating and logging in, you may now receive rewards starting from day 1 again.

To receive attendance rewards after the 14th day, please make sure to install the latest update before playing the game. Also, as an apology for the attendance event error, we will be sending the following rewards to your mailbox, so please take note.

● Compensation for the attendance event error:

  • Gold x5000

  • Adventure Coin x25

  • Rare Material Box x3

  • Rare Accessory Box x1

  • Black Box x1

Thank you.

