Hello, Stalkers. This is the Dungeon Stalkers development team.

A short while ago, the following error was fixed through a non-maintenance update.

● Fix details:

○ Fixed an issue where, after claiming the 14th day attendance reward, the attendance board was not reset the next day.

○ For users who have received the 14th day attendance reward, after updating and logging in, you may now receive rewards starting from day 1 again.

To receive attendance rewards after the 14th day, please make sure to install the latest update before playing the game. Also, as an apology for the attendance event error, we will be sending the following rewards to your mailbox, so please take note.

● Compensation for the attendance event error:

Gold x5000

Adventure Coin x25

Rare Material Box x3

Rare Accessory Box x1

Black Box x1

Thank you.