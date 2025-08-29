 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780426 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Refill button bug

The bug where water would refill over the dock with the refill button in the shop has been fixed. If you have a bugged save in this way, clicking the refill button should set your water to the correct position.

  • Added 1 cat

Changed files in this update

