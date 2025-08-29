 Skip to content
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19780261 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone,

I'm just making a quick post to let you all know that the fourth episode of Unluckily in Love: Fragments of Love has been released!

This episode features Tavi teaching Yuel how to ride a bike, and it concludes with a cute date in the countryside.



This episode adds 50k more content to the story, bringing the total wordcount to around 200k. It also adds several new CGs and backgrounds into the game, and a couple of new spicy scenes. Yay \\o/

If you like reading about Yuel and Tavi (and let's face it who doesn't hahaha) then I'm sure this will be a very exciting update indeed!

I also fixed up several typos which were pointed out in earlier chapters, so the story should be an even smoother read now. As always, however, if you find more lingering typos, don't hesitate to let me know. I will try to fix everything in a timely manner.



Now, I suppose I'll get to work on episode five. I love this story and these characters a lot, even if it's not hugely popular, so I want to see it through until the end! Thank you for the support so far; it's appreciated!

- ebi x

