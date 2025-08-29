 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780255 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Added a rotating base. Objects built on the base can rotate in the scene.

This base can be used to create doors, windows, etc.

