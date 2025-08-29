 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19780210 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Monster Add Spawn Fix: Fixed a rare issue where adds could spawn in odd rotations if their summoning monster was already dead on the ground. They now always spawn upright as intended.

HUD Adjustment: The HUD now correctly hides whenever the game is paused.

Loading Screen Hint: Added “Press ESC for Menu” to the loading screen to help players find the help menu more easily.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3878321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link