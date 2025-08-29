Monster Add Spawn Fix: Fixed a rare issue where adds could spawn in odd rotations if their summoning monster was already dead on the ground. They now always spawn upright as intended.
HUD Adjustment: The HUD now correctly hides whenever the game is paused.
Loading Screen Hint: Added “Press ESC for Menu” to the loading screen to help players find the help menu more easily.
Save The Flag – Quality Fixes
