Update Notice of "Mirage Tales" on August 29th

Dear Agents,

The server of "Spirit Realm Tales" will undergo maintenance at 12:30 on August 29th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be earlier or later depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Lucky Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time.

【Balance Adjustment】

<Spirit Detective>

• Jia Hui

- Slightly increased the armor value Jia Hui has in the Seven Kill state.

• Na Lan Lian Wu

- Slightly reduced the stamina cost of using the main star skill.

• Nan Gong Yi Chen

- Optimized the size of the interaction box, making it easier to interact with the main star skill's flying sword.

• Shen Wan Yin

- During the burrowing period, she is considered to be in a crouching state.

• Luo Li

- Slightly reduced the Five Elements energy gained from activating the paper dove and slightly decreased the Five Elements energy gained from sealing the array eye.

- Slightly increased the cooldown time of the right-click dash of the main star skill.

• Yun Jian

- Now, when a vengeful spirit approaches the stone slab, it will trigger the destruction countdown, and when the stone slab is attacked, the countdown will be reduced by 5 seconds.

<Secondary Star>

• Left Assistant (Fire)

- New addition: Enters a very short cooldown period after triggering the effect.

<Revenants>

• Lei Zhenzi

- Now, when removing the Thunder Cone, the Spirit Detective in stealth mode cannot interact to remove it.

• Bai Wuchang

- Now, when removing the Soul Summoning Flag, the Spirit Detective in stealth mode cannot interact to remove it.

• Xiao Jiang

- New: During the flight period of Skill 3, the player can press the spacebar to increase the flight height and press the shift key to decrease the flight height.

• Spatula Maniac

- New: Added an attack counter. Causing three hits will grant one layer of oil.

• Dracula

- Modified Skill 3, Bat Teleportation, to right-click for teleportation.

- Slightly increased the maximum health of the bats.

- Slightly increased the teleportation range and the range is further increased when in bat form.

• Sword Spirit

- Slightly reduced the additional true damage of Skill 3.

• Jinhe

- Slightly reduced the additional damage per stack of Fire Poison.

<Deception>

• Wraith

- Significantly increased cooldown

- Slightly reduced duration

• Corpse Poison

- Significantly increased cooldown

1. Now, when a Spirit Detective is disconnected, they will no longer provide Soul or Skill Points to the Ghosts when attacked.

2. When a Spirit Detective holds down the middle mouse button to move the view, they will not be able to run.

3. The portal has been modified to be interacted with by pressing E to teleport.

4. The duration verification for completing a Master-Apprentice match has been changed from 7 minutes to 5 minutes.

5. A prompt will now appear in the team formation interface when attempting to draw a treasure box if it cannot be drawn.

6. Detailed information about the gift pack will now be displayed in the floating box when purchasing a gift pack in the store.

7. The current Intimacy level and experience will now be displayed in the profile.

8. Skill information of the character can now be seen in the BP interface.

9. A fall animation will now be shown when a Spirit Detective is knocked down.

New Feature: "Map Ban Selection": In the ranked mode BP stage, 2 maps can now be banned (one by the Spirit Detective side and one by the Simulated Ghost side).

Season S13: Neon City

Event Time: After version update - October 31, 2025

\[New Season Introduction]

1. A brand new season has begun. Rank and power will be recalculated from Season S13.

\[New Rank Rewards]

1. Spirit Detective Rank Reward: Blue Heron - Neon Campus, Nan Gong Yichen - I Don't Like Scallions (Back Decoration), Neon Spirit Detective (Title)

2. Wraith Rank Reward: Nie Xiaoqian - Neon Night Shadow, Xue Nu - Where's My Radish (Weapon), Neon Cursed Shadow (Title)

\[New Season Pass: Neon City]

Participate in various gameplay to obtain \[Soul Jade], upgrade the Season Pass level, and unlock a large number of rare items such as Spirit Stones, rare costumes, and limited avatars.

The final week of the season will be a sprint! The upper limit of Soul Jade for the Season Pass will be increased, and the acquisition of Soul Jade will be greatly enhanced!

Upgrade to the Supreme Pass to enjoy additional rewards such as the Blue Heron Golden Costume \[Blue Heron - Neon Weave], Nie Xiaoqian Golden Costume \[Nie Xiaoqian - Neon Phantom], Yang Qilang Limited Weapon \[Yang Qilang - Phantom Gun], Luo Li Limited Weapon \[Luo Li - Phantom Gun], Sword Spirit Limited Weapon \[Sword Spirit - Knife & Fork], Season S13 Limited Avatar, \[4800 Spirit Stones], \[Lucky Treasure Box], \[Heavenly Reward Treasure Box], and many more!

"Star Diamond Mall: Blooming Spirit Lotus II"

"Blooming spirit, lotus in full bloom."

The Blooming Spirit Lotus theme is temporarily available.

Event period: After version update - September 26, 2025

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added the Blooming Spirit Lotus II series of Star Diamond Red costumes!

2. Collect all to exchange for the exclusive item of Wuzhi Branch - Blooming Spirit Lotus II.

3. Wearing the full set will activate new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

"Lucky Gift"

The Lucky Treasure Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand outfits for you to draw!

The new swimsuit series outfit "Nalan Lianwu - Blue Sea" is now available in the Lucky Gift!

"New Emoticons Available"

The player-submitted "Dao Gu Bu Gu" emoticons are now live!

The winning entries from the first "Dao Gu Bu Gu" emoticon 1.0 collection contest of "Spiritual Realm Chitchat" have been partially implemented in the game. The first dynamic emoticon, "Big Boss~ So Cool! (Little Spider)", is now available in the Zhenzhen Mall for just 358 Zhenzhen Coins!! The rest of the emoticons can be obtained through the S13 Season Pass!!

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Qinghong - Fire Butterfly - Crimson Flame & He Ruoyao - Fire Butterfly - Cold Flame" Series

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on September 11th

The top of the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The top of the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

"Qixi Festival Re-run Event"

"Faraway Altair, Bright Vega, Limited-time on sale during the Qixi Festival~"

Event Time: 2025/8/29 - 2025/9/19

Event Description:

During the "Qiao Yu Jin Feng · Qixi" event, "Blue Heron - Rain Dew · Bird", "Ge Yongming - Golden Wind · Bird", "White Wuchang - Rain Dew · Bird", and "Black Wuchang - Golden Wind · Bird" can be purchased directly on the page. A single set is available at a 50% discount for only 88,800 spirit stones, and two sets can be purchased for only 131,400 spirit stones. A limited-time Qixi Festival profile frame will be given as a gift upon purchase.

When purchasing "Blue Heron - Rain Dew · Bird" and "Ge Yongming - Golden Wind · Bird" together, enjoy an additional discount on the already discounted price, for only 131,400 spirit stones.

When purchasing "White Wuchang - Rain Dew · Bird" and "Black Wuchang - Golden Wind · Bird" together, enjoy an additional discount on the already discounted price, for only 131,400 spirit stones.

【Bug Fixes】

1. Fixed the issue where Lingtan Wei Qingyu could still interact and dismantle summoned objects after being knocked down while holding a weapon with her main star skill activated.

2. Fixed the issue where Lingtan Bai Zhi did not gain survival points normally after possessing a teammate with her main star skill activated.

3. Fixed the issue where Lingtan Luoli would not lose her soul when hit by the bone hand of the simulated wraith White Bone Lady while her main star skill was activated.

4. Fixed the issue where the blood pool would not be generated when the domain skill of the simulated wraith Xiaoli was fully leveled up and released on the second floor corresponding to the first floor array eye in some maps.

5. Fixed the issue where Lingtan could not obtain oil after being hit once by the normal attack of the simulated wraith Spatula Maniac and then hit by his skill.

