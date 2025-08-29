 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780154 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed beadlock color screen not closing properly.
  • Fixed profile section not opening properly.
  • Added Multiplayer version 1. There will be issues.
  • Fixed scoreboards at multiple tracks.
  • Fixed Outsider alien object in rear wheel.
  • Adjusted stage beam sensitivity. You now must be in the stage beam for 2 seconds before it will activate autostart. This can be adjusted in the future.

