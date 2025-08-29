- Fixed beadlock color screen not closing properly.
- Fixed profile section not opening properly.
- Added Multiplayer version 1. There will be issues.
- Fixed scoreboards at multiple tracks.
- Fixed Outsider alien object in rear wheel.
- Adjusted stage beam sensitivity. You now must be in the stage beam for 2 seconds before it will activate autostart. This can be adjusted in the future.
Update v0.1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
