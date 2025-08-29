- Improved chat UI

- Added emote to click beetle

- Fix firefly not exploding when stunned during normal ability charge up

- Limit to max 3 headbutts in air

- Submit score to leaderboard right as last goal is scored instead of waiting

- Added bounce effect when goal scored

- Spawn bunny on last losing side if tied

- Keep last picked class or spectator after match ends

- Add random map selection option

- Rhino now rides his big spike

- Improved player name display

- Allow opening player list while in game

- Made Ladybug abilities not recharge after 5 seconds in the air

- Buff Ladybug abilities total recharge time from 30s to 25s

- Slightly increased size of goal on beach

- Fix bombardier projectile desync

- Make bombardier SE4 tech a feature

- Make rhino hold to charge instead of toggle

- Fix holding ball but not rolling it glitch

- Nerf click beetle cooldowns from 20s - 22.5s

- Don't destroy other objects with rhino spikes

- Properly put lobby owner on top of player list

- Show all player's ping in player list

- Add basic profanity filter to chat and lobbies