- Improved chat UI
- Added emote to click beetle
- Fix firefly not exploding when stunned during normal ability charge up
- Limit to max 3 headbutts in air
- Submit score to leaderboard right as last goal is scored instead of waiting
- Added bounce effect when goal scored
- Spawn bunny on last losing side if tied
- Keep last picked class or spectator after match ends
- Add random map selection option
- Rhino now rides his big spike
- Improved player name display
- Allow opening player list while in game
- Made Ladybug abilities not recharge after 5 seconds in the air
- Buff Ladybug abilities total recharge time from 30s to 25s
- Slightly increased size of goal on beach
- Fix bombardier projectile desync
- Make bombardier SE4 tech a feature
- Make rhino hold to charge instead of toggle
- Fix holding ball but not rolling it glitch
- Nerf click beetle cooldowns from 20s - 22.5s
- Don't destroy other objects with rhino spikes
- Properly put lobby owner on top of player list
- Show all player's ping in player list
- Add basic profanity filter to chat and lobbies
Patch 8/28/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update