A faster and skippable end-of-day report.



Players getting stuck in numerous locations.



Time skipping ahead too far in the post-game.



...and Elmer is less of a creep.



What's Next?

Discounty Patch Notes Version 1.0.2

Shop:

🛒 End of day report runs faster the more items it displays.



🛒 End of day report can now be skipped section by section.



🛒 Fixed players getting not being able to order more items when they've ordered a full truck of items but allow Guy to leave, potentially hard-locking the game.



🛒 Fixed confused customers getting frozen or stuck.



🛒 Fixed scanner not registering pressing "up" if the first item has an up-facing barcode.



🛒 Fixed the scanner not responding to D-pad down buttons on controllers.



🛒 Bottomless coolers now properly appear in Ted's shop.



Interactions:

🛒 Fixed inventory slots not properly activating when clicked with a mouse.



🛒 Fixed Trade Deal crate perks not properly increasing the number of crates available.



🛒 Players can now properly select vendor posters in the printer using a controller.



🛒 Made it easier to interact with a friendship event item. (Ted's drink at the bar.)



🛒 Fixed the clickable area not lining up with text when going to sleep.



Fixed karaoke dialogue sometimes crashing the game.



Cutscenes:

Increased the time window in which it's possible to start the pipe cutscene.



Getting Stuck:

🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the hedges next to the Lapleys' home.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in crab pots at the harbor.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck behind Tellar's house.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the lamp post at the top of the harbor stairs.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the flock of sheep at the Blomkest Fair.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in mailboxes.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in Elmer's hedge.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the rocks outside the mine.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in trees in multiple locations in the forest.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in farm fields.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in crates near Fisher's boat.



Dialogues, schedules & quests:

🛒 Fixed Elmer relentlessly hitting on the player. (This dialogue now only plays once as intended.)



🛒 Fixed two friendship events spawning at the same time leading to a soft lock.



🛒 Fixed various issues with the Corporate Espionage quest that could soft lock players whos tarted the quest on a Sunday.



🛒 Fixed soft-locking the game if you clicked on Fluffles first when painting sheep in the Karl's second trade deal quest.



first when painting sheep in the Karl's second trade deal quest. 🛒 Fixed issue with players needing to start “Operating as a Real Supermarket” by going to the farm, rather than being able to start any of the trade deal vendor quests.



🛒 Fixed issue with players being soft-locked during Tammy's third trade deal quest.



🛒 Fixed players being soft-locked due to the clock reaching midnight during a scene transition in Tammy's first trade deal quest.



🛒 Fixed issue with Ms. Andersen being able to speak about Fishy Fishes early.



early. 🛒 Fixed issue with Ted's third friendship event object (drink on bar) not being clickable.



not being clickable. 🛒 Solruna's third friendship event is now correctly displayed as taking place in the forest int he Customer tab.



🛒 Adjusted dialogue during Tammy's third trade deal quest to clarify that Elmer needs three pieces of wood instead of one.



🛒 Fixed Hilda's third friendship event item being highlighted before the player has seen the first two events.



🛒 Fixed HIlda's second friendship event crashing in Spanish.



System/Settings:

🛒 Fixed game skipping ahead by 3 days every sleep after the end credits.



Typos:

🛒 Fixed Spanish & Japanese localations listing the store's opening hours as 8:00 instead of 9:00.



🛒 Fixed English text present in Barbara's third trade deal event in the German version.



🛒 Tammy's menu



🛒 Graces first friendship event



🛒 Printer upgrade dialogue



🛒 Hilda's intro dialogue



🛒 Ted's first friendship event



Discounty's second major patch is here! We've been able to include some of our community's most-requested features and squash many of the remaining critical bugs, including:Check out the full patch notes below.Thanks again to everyone who's been providing feedback: since we are just a four-person studio,We're already working on our next major update, which will include more polish, bug fixes, and highly-requested quality-of-life features -- like the ability to switch back to the standard cash register after unlocking the scanner. But more excitingly:While we can't promise any specifics right now, we hope to drop this update about a month from now, so keep an eye out for more info soon!A good rating helps us support the game for as long as possible! 🙏Thank you for shopping at Discounty!xoxoCrinkle Cut Games