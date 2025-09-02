Discounty's second major patch is here! We've been able to include some of our community's most-requested features and squash many of the remaining critical bugs, including:
- A faster and skippable end-of-day report.
- Players getting stuck in numerous locations.
- Time skipping ahead too far in the post-game.
- ...and Elmer is less of a creep.
Check out the full patch notes below. (This Patch, along with all previous patches, is now being ported to consoles as well!) Thanks again to everyone who's been providing feedback: since we are just a four-person studio, your reports have been immensely helpful to us and we are so grateful!
What's Next?We're already working on our next major update, which will include more polish, bug fixes, and highly-requested quality-of-life features -- like the ability to switch back to the standard cash register after unlocking the scanner. But more excitingly: the next update will also include new content to expand the endgame and give you more reasons to continue playing! While we can't promise any specifics right now, we hope to drop this update about a month from now, so keep an eye out for more info soon!
If you haven't yet, could you please take a moment to review the game on Steam? A good rating helps us support the game for as long as possible! 🙏
Discounty Patch Notes Version 1.0.2
🛒 = this change was suggested by players!
(You'll notice that almost every item has a 🛒 next to it -- huge shout-out to everyone in our community who's been reporting bugs & helping us diagnose them!)
Shop:
- 🛒 End of day report runs faster the more items it displays.
- 🛒 End of day report can now be skipped section by section.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting not being able to order more items when they've ordered a full truck of items but allow Guy to leave, potentially hard-locking the game.
- 🛒 Fixed confused customers getting frozen or stuck.
- 🛒 Fixed scanner not registering pressing "up" if the first item has an up-facing barcode.
- 🛒 Fixed the scanner not responding to D-pad down buttons on controllers.
- 🛒 Bottomless coolers now properly appear in Ted's shop.
Interactions:
- 🛒 Fixed inventory slots not properly activating when clicked with a mouse.
- 🛒 Fixed Trade Deal crate perks not properly increasing the number of crates available.
- 🛒 Players can now properly select vendor posters in the printer using a controller.
- 🛒 Made it easier to interact with a friendship event item. (Ted's drink at the bar.)
- 🛒 Fixed the clickable area not lining up with text when going to sleep.
- Fixed karaoke dialogue sometimes crashing the game.
Cutscenes:
- Increased the time window in which it's possible to start the pipe cutscene.
Getting Stuck:
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the hedges next to the Lapleys' home.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in crab pots at the harbor.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck behind Tellar's house.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the lamp post at the top of the harbor stairs.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the flock of sheep at the Blomkest Fair.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in mailboxes.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in Elmer's hedge.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in the rocks outside the mine.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in trees in multiple locations in the forest.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in farm fields.
- 🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in crates near Fisher's boat.
Dialogues, schedules & quests:
- 🛒 Fixed Elmer relentlessly hitting on the player. (This dialogue now only plays once as intended.)
- 🛒 Fixed two friendship events spawning at the same time leading to a soft lock.
- 🛒 Fixed various issues with the Corporate Espionage quest that could soft lock players whos tarted the quest on a Sunday.
- 🛒 Fixed soft-locking the game if you clicked on Fluffles first when painting sheep in the Karl's second trade deal quest.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with players needing to start “Operating as a Real Supermarket” by going to the farm, rather than being able to start any of the trade deal vendor quests.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with players being soft-locked during Tammy's third trade deal quest.
- 🛒 Fixed players being soft-locked due to the clock reaching midnight during a scene transition in Tammy's first trade deal quest.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with Ms. Andersen being able to speak about Fishy Fishes early.
- 🛒 Fixed issue with Ted's third friendship event object (drink on bar) not being clickable.
- 🛒 Solruna's third friendship event is now correctly displayed as taking place in the forest int he Customer tab.
- 🛒 Adjusted dialogue during Tammy's third trade deal quest to clarify that Elmer needs three pieces of wood instead of one.
- 🛒 Fixed Hilda's third friendship event item being highlighted before the player has seen the first two events.
- 🛒 Fixed HIlda's second friendship event crashing in Spanish.
System/Settings:
- 🛒 Fixed game skipping ahead by 3 days every sleep after the end credits.
Typos:
- 🛒 Fixed Spanish & Japanese localations listing the store's opening hours as 8:00 instead of 9:00.
- 🛒 Fixed English text present in Barbara's third trade deal event in the German version.
- 🛒 Tammy's menu
- 🛒 Graces first friendship event
- 🛒 Printer upgrade dialogue
- 🛒 Hilda's intro dialogue
- 🛒 Ted's first friendship event
Thank you for shopping at Discounty!
xoxo
Crinkle Cut Games
