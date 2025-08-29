 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780039
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Now your creatures can move while their facing angle compared against their turning angle is less than 60 degrees, up from 45 degrees. This makes turning smoother in a lot of cases.

  • Fixed a case of dead wild creatures sliding across the ground instead of staying in place.

  • Now when the player picks up food from a creature's body it is a random piece of meat instead of a carcass with bones.

  • Wild creatures and the player's creatures will now have a random piece of meat in their mouth while they're eating (carnivores only).

  • Fixed a glitch where brachiosaurus and gallimimus would remain standing when they died.

Changed depots in evolution branch

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
