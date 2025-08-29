 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19780023 Edited 29 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a New Fighter: Azur Lane

First skill: Heavy Cruiser Gun/Surface Torpedo

Second skill: Grin and fire

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2859871
