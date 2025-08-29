 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779923 Edited 29 August 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- ascend button ui hitbox improvements
- navigate menus with a s d for left, home, and right
- divine duds rarity tiers
- num overflow fix
- divine duds expanded and roll for permenent rarity chance increase
- energy upgrade for regen
- signal tuner label
- auto keyboard typing

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
