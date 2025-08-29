 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779904 Edited 29 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where if the character died to Toxic sources they would continue to take damage and gain infection even after death. Which would result in a second death shortly after restart. And increase infection at a disproportionate rate.
  • Green Mold Stalks will not spawn when Entities are turned off
  • Fixed swings on playgrounds that had interesting physics
  • Credits will end with a New Game Menu instead of automatically loading back into your current save.
  • Made barricades solid but removed barricade block depending on configuration
  • Applied proper texture to glitched wooden chair
  • Hammer knocks against interactive objects like barricades
  • Reduced dissolve time for barricade boards when shot with phase emitter
  • Removed fadeout mipmaps from fire logs
  • Junglegym mimics can now be shot with the Phase Emitter

