- Fixed issue where if the character died to Toxic sources they would continue to take damage and gain infection even after death. Which would result in a second death shortly after restart. And increase infection at a disproportionate rate.
- Green Mold Stalks will not spawn when Entities are turned off
- Fixed swings on playgrounds that had interesting physics
- Credits will end with a New Game Menu instead of automatically loading back into your current save.
- Made barricades solid but removed barricade block depending on configuration
- Applied proper texture to glitched wooden chair
- Hammer knocks against interactive objects like barricades
- Reduced dissolve time for barricade boards when shot with phase emitter
- Removed fadeout mipmaps from fire logs
- Junglegym mimics can now be shot with the Phase Emitter
Hotfix v0.0.9857a
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2176071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update