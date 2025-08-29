 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19779883 Edited 29 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where starting Sentry boss fight does not replenish heals
  • Fixed a bug with Woodsman boss giving incorrect currency reward
  • Fixed a bug where Instruction note could get stuck on the screen if the player gets attacked
  • Stat adjustment to Brigand: lower base stats but faster swing speed
  • Implemented a possible fix for Boss Health bar overlapping another in the Interrogation Room
  • Implemented a possible fix for Boss AI losing aggro when rapidly get hit by player
  • Added Tutorial prompt for swapping item between Loot Bag and Quick Items
  • Added Green General NPC before Princess fight to provide some guidance

Changed files in this update

Depot 3304331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link