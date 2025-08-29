- Fixed a bug where starting Sentry boss fight does not replenish heals
- Fixed a bug with Woodsman boss giving incorrect currency reward
- Fixed a bug where Instruction note could get stuck on the screen if the player gets attacked
- Stat adjustment to Brigand: lower base stats but faster swing speed
- Implemented a possible fix for Boss Health bar overlapping another in the Interrogation Room
- Implemented a possible fix for Boss AI losing aggro when rapidly get hit by player
- Added Tutorial prompt for swapping item between Loot Bag and Quick Items
- Added Green General NPC before Princess fight to provide some guidance
Hot Fix 0.8.6.1.4
