Dear Kings,

Some players mentioned in reviews: “It would be great if every ending had an achievement.”

Well… you’re right, so I made it happen.

🏆 New Achievements

A unique achievement has been prepared for all twelve endings.

Whether you end up on the chopping block or as a gloriously flashy puppet king (ahem), you can now unlock your very own “souvenir.”

💾 Save System Improvements

We fixed the previously misbehaving save logic.

The save system also got a little more diligent:

Before: Only saved at special event cycles.

Now: Saves every turn, so your kingdom won’t “forget its history.”

👑 Happy ruling!