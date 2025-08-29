 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19779852 Edited 29 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Kings,

Some players mentioned in reviews: “It would be great if every ending had an achievement.”
Well… you’re right, so I made it happen.

🏆 New Achievements

A unique achievement has been prepared for all twelve endings.

Whether you end up on the chopping block or as a gloriously flashy puppet king (ahem), you can now unlock your very own “souvenir.”

💾 Save System Improvements

We fixed the previously misbehaving save logic.

The save system also got a little more diligent:

  • Before: Only saved at special event cycles.

  • Now: Saves every turn, so your kingdom won’t “forget its history.”

👑 Happy ruling!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3052482
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link