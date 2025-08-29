Dear Kings,
Some players mentioned in reviews: “It would be great if every ending had an achievement.”
Well… you’re right, so I made it happen.
🏆 New Achievements
A unique achievement has been prepared for all twelve endings.
Whether you end up on the chopping block or as a gloriously flashy puppet king (ahem), you can now unlock your very own “souvenir.”
💾 Save System Improvements
We fixed the previously misbehaving save logic.
The save system also got a little more diligent:
Before: Only saved at special event cycles.
Now: Saves every turn, so your kingdom won’t “forget its history.”
👑 Happy ruling!
Changed files in this update