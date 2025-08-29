 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779810 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notable features added since the Demo:

Cloaks and Robes

+ Localized projectile collision with all entities

+ Added Critical Chance Stat

+ Added Critical Chance Bonuses

+ Added Cloth Item

+ Changed some structures loot tables

+ Added Dark Blood Item

+ Added Darkling Cloak

+ Added Darkling Hood

+ Added Harmony Regen Stat

+ Added Harmony Regen Bonuses

+ Added Guilded Hat

+ Added Guilded Robe

+ Nerfed Cactus Spray Spell to better fit it's intended role

+ Added Throwing Spears as possible Greng weapons

World Map

+ Gold Sword

+ Gold Pickaxe

+ Gold Axe

+ New projectile spawning system

+ Fixed various crashes caused by projectiles

+ Fixed crash caused by enemy weapons

+ World Map

Seasons and Time

+ Summer, Autumn, Winter, Spring seasons

+ Autumn changes tree leaf colours

+ Winter causes snow to fall

Mineshafts and Meenlocks

+ Mineshaft structure

+ Meenlock desert enemy

+ Meenlock Claw weapon

+ Entities can now be affected by buffs and debuffs

+ Bleed debuff

+ Mite Shiv now inflicts Bleed

+ Meenlock Claw now inflicts Bleed and Sick

Changed files in this update

