Notable features added since the Demo:
Cloaks and Robes
+ Localized projectile collision with all entities
+ Added Critical Chance Stat
+ Added Critical Chance Bonuses
+ Added Cloth Item
+ Changed some structures loot tables
+ Added Dark Blood Item
+ Added Darkling Cloak
+ Added Darkling Hood
+ Added Harmony Regen Stat
+ Added Harmony Regen Bonuses
+ Added Guilded Hat
+ Added Guilded Robe
+ Nerfed Cactus Spray Spell to better fit it's intended role
+ Added Throwing Spears as possible Greng weapons
World Map
+ Gold Sword
+ Gold Pickaxe
+ Gold Axe
+ New projectile spawning system
+ Fixed various crashes caused by projectiles
+ Fixed crash caused by enemy weapons
Seasons and Time
+ Summer, Autumn, Winter, Spring seasons
+ Autumn changes tree leaf colours
+ Winter causes snow to fall
Mineshafts and Meenlocks
+ Mineshaft structure
+ Meenlock desert enemy
+ Meenlock Claw weapon
+ Entities can now be affected by buffs and debuffs
+ Bleed debuff
+ Mite Shiv now inflicts Bleed
+ Meenlock Claw now inflicts Bleed and Sick
