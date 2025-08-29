Here is a small update fixing some issues that have come up recently.
General
- Fixed an issue where the new database system failed to retrieve built-in fonts when using the lite <font=””> </font> formatting system
Font selection dropdown menu
- The filter input now clears when the menu is reopened
- Fixed an issue where the list of fonts could wrap around if opened in quick succession
- Fixed an issue where the input text cursor would not show when hovering the filter input
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Card Engine discord server or the Community Hub.
