General

Fixed an issue where the new database system failed to retrieve built-in fonts when using the lite <font=””> </font> formatting system



Font selection dropdown menu

The filter input now clears when the menu is reopened



Fixed an issue where the list of fonts could wrap around if opened in quick succession



Fixed an issue where the input text cursor would not show when hovering the filter input



Hello everyone,Here is a small update fixing some issues that have come up recently.As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Card Engine discord server or the Community Hub.