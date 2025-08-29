Fixed Toggle Sprint Setting not visible in Controls tab
Fixed Joey not spawning in Poolrooms
Fixed Joey sinking into Poolrooms floor during belly rub
Prevented Joey from emoting while swimming
Improved Custom Mode icons
Fixed Main Menu version
0.7.1.587
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2099111
