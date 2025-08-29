 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779612
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Toggle Sprint Setting not visible in Controls tab

  • Fixed Joey not spawning in Poolrooms

  • Fixed Joey sinking into Poolrooms floor during belly rub

  • Prevented Joey from emoting while swimming

  • Improved Custom Mode icons

  • Fixed Main Menu version

