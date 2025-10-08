Fight as the Rebel Forces to Defend the Blue Planet!

As of October 8, 2025, Steel Knight's ARMIS is officially released!

Pilot your own ARMIS, blaze through the battlefield, and annihilate endless waves of enemies in this thrilling roguelite shooter.

Experience the fierce drama reminiscent of classic mecha anime from Japan’s golden era!



What is Steel Steel Knight's ARMIS？

Steel Knight's ARMIS is a dramatic roguelite shooter where you take the role of a rebel pilot piloting an “ARMIS” to stand against the Empire and the Earth Federation forces.

The game combines the addictive, ever-evolving gameplay of roguelites—like Vampire Survivors—with the emotional storytelling and bold characters inspired by classic Japanese mecha anime.

Players will charge across war-torn battlefields filled with cinematic twists, experiencing an epic story spanning five chapters.

✨ Launch Sale Now Live! ✨

To celebrate the release, Steel Soldiers ARMIS is available at a 10% discount

(Sale Period: October 8–21, 2025)

Don’t miss this chance to join the fight for freedom!

⚠️For Those Continuing from the Demo Version

After purchasing the full version, please replay Stage 2–4 and clear it again —

doing so will unlock Chapter 3.

We’d love to hear your thoughts, reviews, and comments!





Title: Steel Knight's ARMIS

Genre: Dramatic Roguelite Shooter

Platform: Steam®

Players: 1

Release Date: October 8, 2025

Copyright: ©2025 Izanami Game Lab, Inc.