29 August 2025 Build 19779543 Edited 29 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Within just a few days after release, a player actually reached and cleared Floor 1000 in Endless Mode, so we have made the following adjustment:

Endless Mode can now be played beyond Floor 1000.

Originally, the number “999F” in Endless Mode was set under the assumption that “no one would ever reach this point.” However, since a player has indeed done so, we have lifted the limit.
That said, once you reach Floor 1000, character parameters become four digits and overlap with other values, making them very difficult to read. Please enjoy dungeon exploration beyond Floor 1000 as a bonus feature!

