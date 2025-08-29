 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779493
Update notes via Steam Community

Hero Abilities Balance Changes

  • Increased Adept health from 105 to 131 (25% increase)
  • Increased Initiate's Enemy Drain resistance decrease effectiveness by 82% on non-boss enemies
  • Reduced Warden's Wrath ability damage by 16%
  • Removed healing from Warden's Wrath ability
  • Removed resistance clearing from Warden's Forest's Protection ability as it was causing issues with minions
  • Added healing to Warden's Forest's Protection ability, which lasts 10 seconds


Tower Balance Changes

  • Nerfed the damage of Warden's Wisp Den tower by 20%
  • Nerfed Cloud Tower projectile damage by 10%
  • Added additional range scaling to shroom pit with higher Defense AoE stats
  • Limited maximum number of Shroom Pit AoE damage buffs to 10 to try to reduce game performance issues
  • Increased AoE damage on Shroom Pit by 22%
  • Nerfed Cloud Tower projectile damage by 20%


Weapon Balance Changes

  • Tweaked spread on Eternian Staff so a projectile doesn't collide with the floor as often
  • Further increased ult++ Rates on Ruthless King's Game
    Heretic
  • 4.5% Damage Nerf

    Steam Saw
  • 3% Damage Nerf

    Kraken Fang
  • 15% Damage Nerf

    Sandstone Sledge
  • 15% Damage Nerf

    Jewled Encrusted Sword
  • 3% Damage Nerf

    Tinker's Perfection
  • 3% Damage Nerf

    Spiderling Cleaver
  • 9% Damage Nerf

    Slash and Burn
  • 15% Damage nerf

    Emerald sword
  • 10% Damage Buff

    Crysknife 10%
  • 10% Damage Buff

    Tritons war glaive 10%
  • 10% Damage Buff

    Dynast 20%
  • 20% Damage Buff

    Crystal blade 10%
  • 10% Damage Buff

    Kelp Harvester
  • 7% Damage Buff

    Cog Sword
    • [*]Nerfed base damage by 9%

    Map Balance Changes

    • Tinkerer's Workshop Survival Nightmare and Ruthless: Reduced enemy difficulty by 10%
    • Fixed Robo Chicken rates
    • Lowered enemy spawns on Ruthless City in the Cliffs survival
    • Changed Love Machine One-Time Reward wave to reach as follows:
      1 players - Wave 17
      2 players - Wave 20
      3 players - Wave 25
      4 players - Wave 29
      5 and 6 players - Wave 33


    Miscellaneous

    • Made CDT settings have ShowExtendedWeaponInfo true by default



    Bug Fixes

    • Fixed certain event items accidentally getting buffed
    • Fixed Ruthless War of the Djinn not giving random rewards
    • Fixed Ruthless Volcanic Eruption not giving random rewards
    • Gave proper tags to warden towers (Fixes pure strategy issue)
    • Fixed Karathiki Jungle not dropping rewards


    For Etheria!

