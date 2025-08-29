Hero Abilities Balance Changes
- Increased Adept health from 105 to 131 (25% increase)
- Increased Initiate's Enemy Drain resistance decrease effectiveness by 82% on non-boss enemies
- Reduced Warden's Wrath ability damage by 16%
- Removed healing from Warden's Wrath ability
- Removed resistance clearing from Warden's Forest's Protection ability as it was causing issues with minions
- Added healing to Warden's Forest's Protection ability, which lasts 10 seconds
Tower Balance Changes
- Nerfed the damage of Warden's Wisp Den tower by 20%
- Nerfed Cloud Tower projectile damage by 10%
- Added additional range scaling to shroom pit with higher Defense AoE stats
- Limited maximum number of Shroom Pit AoE damage buffs to 10 to try to reduce game performance issues
- Increased AoE damage on Shroom Pit by 22%
- Nerfed Cloud Tower projectile damage by 20%
Weapon Balance Changes
Heretic
Steam Saw
Kraken Fang
Sandstone Sledge
Jewled Encrusted Sword
Tinker's Perfection
Spiderling Cleaver
Slash and Burn
Emerald sword
Crysknife 10%
Tritons war glaive 10%
Dynast 20%
Crystal blade 10%
Kelp Harvester
Cog Sword
Map Balance Changes
- Tinkerer's Workshop Survival Nightmare and Ruthless: Reduced enemy difficulty by 10%
- Fixed Robo Chicken rates
- Lowered enemy spawns on Ruthless City in the Cliffs survival
- Changed Love Machine One-Time Reward wave to reach as follows:
1 players - Wave 17
2 players - Wave 20
3 players - Wave 25
4 players - Wave 29
5 and 6 players - Wave 33
Miscellaneous
- Made CDT settings have ShowExtendedWeaponInfo true by default
Bug Fixes
- Fixed certain event items accidentally getting buffed
- Fixed Ruthless War of the Djinn not giving random rewards
- Fixed Ruthless Volcanic Eruption not giving random rewards
- Gave proper tags to warden towers (Fixes pure strategy issue)
- Fixed Karathiki Jungle not dropping rewards
For Etheria!
