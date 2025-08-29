 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779480 Edited 29 August 2025 – 02:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog: "V1.4.1 - Brief Patch"

Tweaks & Patches:

- Fixed 'Ossuary Offices' spawning all the Hard Mode enemies in Normal Mode

- Fixed a missing skybox in the final Wolf cutscene (that nobody noticed till now)

sorry about that lmao

