Changelog: "V1.4.1 - Brief Patch"
Tweaks & Patches:
- Fixed 'Ossuary Offices' spawning all the Hard Mode enemies in Normal Mode
- Fixed a missing skybox in the final Wolf cutscene (that nobody noticed till now)
sorry about that lmao
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changelog: "V1.4.1 - Brief Patch"
Tweaks & Patches:
- Fixed 'Ossuary Offices' spawning all the Hard Mode enemies in Normal Mode
- Fixed a missing skybox in the final Wolf cutscene (that nobody noticed till now)
sorry about that lmao
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update