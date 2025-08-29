 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779319 Edited 29 August 2025 – 02:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Feathers have been removed from trees and added to chickens. The Vast One apologizes for the error in creation.
• Reap distance no longer has a formatted number, much easier to see the exact number at higher values now.
• Improved the wording on buff quest rewards.
• Button sounds.
• You can now import/export your saves.

